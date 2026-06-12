Akshay Kumar On Being Called 'Flop Actor' In <i>Welcome To The Jungle</i>: "Don't Take It So Seriously"

Akshay Kumar recently attended the trailer launch event of Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai, where he clarified why he is referred to as a 'flop actor' in the film.

When asked why the filmmakers chose to use the term for him, Akshay Kumar said it should be understood within the film's context and not taken as a personal comment about him.

Saying that such expressions are often part of a character or narrative and should be viewed accordingly, rather than as a comment on him as an individual, Akshay said, "We are not told that you have to use such dialogues as taunts. So, when you watch a movie, I am sure you are a smart person. Whenever you watch a movie, you watch it according to the character of the movie. So, please, thank you for feeling bad about it. But don't take it so seriously."

About the Welcome To The Jungle trailer

Running for over four minutes, the clip introduces a story that blends comedy, action and a film-within-a-film setup. This time, the franchise moves away from its familiar city backdrop and heads straight into the jungle, where a series of misunderstandings puts a group of actors in the middle of a much bigger problem.

At the centre of the story is Akshay Kumar, who plays a struggling actor trying to bounce back after a string of unsuccessful films. Things seem to improve when he lands a new project opposite a successful actress, played by Jacqueline Fernandez. However, what begins as a film shoot soon turns into a real-life adventure when the crew arrives at a village near the border.

The villagers mistake the actors for actual soldiers and look to them for protection against a dangerous gang led by Jackie Shroff. The confusion creates several comic situations, with Akshay's character repeatedly reminding everyone that he is an actor and not a hero in real life.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A Nadiadwala, Rakesh Dang, and Vedant Vikaas Baali, Welcome To The Jungle is scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 26.



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