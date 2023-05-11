Akshay Kumar Recalls Being Asked To Perform Break Dance In Front Of Guests As A Kid

Akshay Kumar posted this throwback.(courtesy: akshaykumar)

Have you ever been asked to perform in front of relatives or guests by your parents? Well, you are not alone. Akshay Kumar, one of the country's biggest superstars, has had the same experience and it is safe to say he did not enjoy it one bit. We know this because Akshay Kumar shared a childhood anecdote regarding the same in a conversation with his wife Twinkle Khanna and comedic legend Johnny Lever. In an episode of Twinkle Khanna's YouTube show The Icons, the author was in conversation with Johnny Lever, speaking about his life and career. Akshay Kumar joined the show briefly and it was in his presence that Johnny Lever spoke about how actors are always expected to perform and entertain, irrespective of their personal issues and state of mind.

In this context, Akshay Kumar recalled the light-hearted childhood anecdote about how his father used to often ask him to perform break dance in front of guests. The actor says in Hindi: “This has happened since my childhood. When I was young, around 5-6 years of age and a relative would come over, my father would say ‘Beta, break dance karke dikhao' (Son, show them your break dance).”

He even went to demonstrate some of the moves as Twinkle Khanna and Johnny Lever burst out laughing. Akshay Kumar then added in an exasperated manner: "Meri samajh mein nahi aata hai ki ghar pe koi rishtedar aata hai toh humara mujra kyu karvate hain? (I cannot fathom why we have to turn into dancers when a relative comes over).”

At this point, even Johnny Lever recalled an incident when a random stranger walked up to him at the airport and asked the legendary actor to crack a joke.

Watch the interaction here:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever have worked together in several films such as Khatta Meetha, Khiladi, and Ajnabee, among others. Twinkle Khanna and Johnny Lever too have worked together in Baadshah.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Selfiee. He will be next seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.