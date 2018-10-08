Akshay Kumar Goes To Cops Over Allegedly Doctored Video Of Him Commenting On Tanushree Dutta

A file photo of Akshay Kumar at a film screening in Mumbai.

Actor Akshay Kumar has filed complaints with Mumbai Police as well as YouTube over a viral video, now blocked, in which he appears to be commenting on the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar controversy, reports news agency ANI. Akshay Kumar, 51, says the video was doctored because he was actually asked about another actress whose name was allegedly replaced with Tanushree Dutta's in the final cut, making it appear like he had responded to her allegations of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar when he hadn't. In the complaint, Mr Kumar states that 'during an event he was asked a question on an actress but the part uploaded on YouTube was edited and actress' name was replaced with Tanushree Dutta.' Nana Patekar is currently filming Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar, whose wife Twinkle Khanna is one of the celebrities who has tweeted in support of Ms Dutta.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, a cyber cell police officer said: "The narrative of the video was edited in a way that it looks like Kumar is expressing his views on the Dutta-Patekar controversy, which he never did." As of now, the video is not available on YouTube. "We tried to search the video on YouTube, but could not get it; probably it was blocked or removed. We have asked him to produce a copy of the video. The inquiry is going on," the officer told Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar has resolutely refused to speak about actress Tanushree Dutta's recent renewing of a sexual harassment charge that dates from 10 years ago. Ms Dutta, who has now filed a police complaint, alleges that Mr Patekar harassed on a film set in 2008 and then sent goons after her when she rejected his advances. Mr Patekar responded with a legal notice asking her to apologise. Today, he said that "the truth does not change" but that he had been forbidden to speak to the media by his lawyer.

Tanushree Dutta recently received an apology from the film body she complained to 10 years ago acknowledging that she had been ignored. She also faces a charge of defamation by a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena or MNS, the political outfit that plays a supporting role in her allegations of sexual harassment.

The #MeToo movement is catching up with India. Other than Nana Patekar, actor Rajat Kapoor and filmmaker Vikas Bahl have been outed as alleged predators - one of Mr Bahl's accusers is actress Kangana Ranaut.