Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar And Others Congratulate Rajinikanth For Dadasaheb Phalke Award: 'You're An Inspiration'

Cinematic legend Rajinikanth has been showered with congratulatory messages on Twitter from Bollywood stars such as Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, among others. Akshay Kumar, who co-starred with the 70-year-old megastar in 2018 movie 2.0, addressed Rajinikanth in a heartfelt tweet: "Heartiest congratulations, Rajinikanth sir on being conferred with the nation's highest honour in cinema, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award! You're always an inspiration, very well deserved," wrote Akshay. Rajinikanth is to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's highest film honour, for the year 2019, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday. Here's how Akshay Kumar congratulated Rajinikanth:

Anil Kapoor, who worked with Rajinikanth in 2000 movie Bulandi, also wished the megastar in a tweet: "Congratulations, Rajinikanth on the prestigious honour! You are a legend and an icon and an inspiration to us all!"

Filmmaker Karan Johar poured his heart out in a tweet dedicated to Rajinikanth: "Congratulations to the legend, bonafide entertainer and an exemplary artist on being conferred with this illustrious honour... all my respect to Rajinikanth sir."

Tweets of congratulations also poured in from the likes of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actor Sidharth Malhotra: "Big congratulations dear Rajinikanth sir on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke award. You are a true legend and inspiration to all of us. Wishing you love and good health," tweeted Sidharth while Boney Kapoor wrote: "Congratulations, Rajinikanth Garu on being honoured with prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019. You truly deserved it."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was also congratulated by south cinema stars such as Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others. Rajinikanth's son-in-law Dhanush reacted to the news with a bunch of red heart emojis. Hours after the big announcement, Rajinikanth shared a thank-you note, writing: "My heartfelt thanks to the government of India, respected and dearest Narendra Modiji, Prakash Javadekar and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty."