<i>Akhri Somvaar</i>: Richa Chadha To Feature In And Write The Story Of Her Upcoming Dramedy

Valentine's Day just got sweeter as Richa Chadha announced her upcoming dramedy, titled Akhri Somvaar.

The actor-producer is all set to star in the upcoming film, as well as write its story.

It will be produced by her production house Pushing Buttons Studios, which she co-owns with her husband, actor Ali Fazal.

Richa Chadha wrote the story of Akhri Somvaar during COVID. The plot revolves around a successful reality TV producer who becomes desperate to get married after someone at work calls her a 'childless cat lady'.

Speaking about Akhri Somvaar, Richa Chadha shared in a press release, " From my experiences of growing up in a middle-class Punjabi household, from my childhood, watching older cousins be set up for arranged marriages, emerged this deeply personal story that I think a lot of families will resonate with. When we graduate from college, we are full of dreams and ambitions."

Chadha added, "Somehow those dreams get dulled when we enter the job market and before you know it, your're in your mid 30s, hoping to have both a career and a husband/family, but society thinks it's too late and you become jaded because the dreams are now not achievable. It is a slice-of-life story, about coming undone and coming together. I think there is currently a dearth of family entertainment. And I think as an actor, my comic timing has been greatly under-utilized. Speaking as a producer, it is a monetizable asset.

Akhri Somvaar is a fresh take on love, societal expectations, and the lengths one goes to for a dream wedding. Richa remains tight-lipped about the director who has been chosen to helm this project.