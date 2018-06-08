Akhil Akkineni Now Denies Hes In Ram Gopal Varmas Film, Months After Director Tweeted

Akhil Akkineni is busy with his next film being helmed by Venky Atluri (Courtesy AkhilAkkineni8)

Highlights "I'm off to London to shoot my next film," said Akhil Akkineni RGV had announced earlier that he will collaborate with Akhil Akkineni Nidhhi Agerwal will co-star with Akhil Akkineni in Venky Atluri's next

Just love the circle of life @iamnagarjuna produced my debut #Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna's #Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing @AkhilAkkineni8 's film with me as director — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Hey @iamnagarjuna I want to be honest,even if u will beat me with a cycle chain. I really think @AkhilAkkineni8 has a better voice, better style,better demeanour and many other few things better than what u had when u were doing #Shiva — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Hey @iamnagarjuna ,inspite of all the positives I am hoping to take care of @AkhilAkkineni8 's few deficiencies as a director and much more than that I am really hoping that u will take care of my directorial deficiencies as a producer the way u so took care of them in #Shiva — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018