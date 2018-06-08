Akhil Akkineni Now Denies Hes In Ram Gopal Varmas Film, Months After Director Tweeted

Highlights
- "I'm off to London to shoot my next film," said Akhil Akkineni
- RGV had announced earlier that he will collaborate with Akhil Akkineni
- Nidhhi Agerwal will co-star with Akhil Akkineni in Venky Atluri's next
This is what Ram Gopal Varma had tweeted earlier:
Just love the circle of life @iamnagarjuna produced my debut #Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna's #Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing @AkhilAkkineni8 's film with me as director— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018
Ram Gopal Varma had made his directorial debut with Nagarjuna's 1989 hit film Shiva, which released in 1990. Nagarjuna had also featured in RGV-directed films like Govinda Govinda, Great Robbery and Antham. Over two decades later, the duo had collaborated for yet another film, titled Officer, where Nagarjuna played a cop. The movie, which released in May proved to be a disaster at the box office. Officer reportedly raked in Rs 1.35 crore worldwide. In the aftermath of the disaster of Officer, Akhil Akkineni has reportedly backed out of the untitled project.
"Fans always have an opinion of their own. We only try to live up to their expectations," Akhil told IANS. The actor added that his ultimate goal is only to give "them good films at the end of the day".
About collaborating with Ram Gopal Varma for Officer, Nagarjuna earlier told news agency IANS, "Well, going by his recent works, I shouldn't have. In fact, when he first came to me three months ago, I very clearly and explicitly told him to go back and work on the script and come back later, and not do two other films while waiting for my consent. Rather he should put all his other projects and ideas and away and just focus on my film. That was my condition for agreeing to do his film."
Ram Gopal Varma in his earlier tweets had mentioned how he thinks Akhil Akkineni was "better" than Nagarjuna. "I want to be honest, even if you will beat me with a cycle chain. I really think Akhil Akkineni has a better voice, better style, better demeanour and many other few things better than what you had when you were doing Shiva.," RGV tweeted. This is what the director tweeted:
Hey @iamnagarjuna I want to be honest,even if u will beat me with a cycle chain. I really think @AkhilAkkineni8 has a better voice, better style,better demeanour and many other few things better than what u had when u were doing #Shiva— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018
Hey @iamnagarjuna ,inspite of all the positives I am hoping to take care of @AkhilAkkineni8 's few deficiencies as a director and much more than that I am really hoping that u will take care of my directorial deficiencies as a producer the way u so took care of them in #Shiva— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018
(With inputs from IANS)