Ajay Devgn To Hrithik Roshan, Bollywood Stars Offer Condolences To The Deol Family After Dharmendra's Death

The Hindi film industry has been plunged into mourning following the death of iconic actor Dharmendra on November 24 at the age of 89. As the news of his death spread, leading members of Bollywood made their way to the Deol residence in Mumbai to offer support to the bereaved family.

Throughout November 25, several actors, filmmakers, and long-time colleagues were seen arriving at the late actor's home. In the evening, Hrithik Roshan and his father, filmmaker-actor Rakesh Roshan, visited the family.

Rakesh Roshan shared a professional connection with Dharmendra, having acted alongside him in the 1983 film Teesri Aankh.

Earlier in the afternoon, Ajay Devgn was spotted entering the residence to pay his respects. Filmmaker Farah Khan, actor Ahaan Panday, as well as producer Jackky Bhagnani and his wife, actress Rakul Preet Singh, were also among those who arrived to console the family.

Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Jeetendra, and Ravi Kishan were seen visiting as well, each offering their condolences and supporting Dharmendra's children-Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeta, Vijayta, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol-along with his wives Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also present, meeting the Deols. Earlier in the day, Saif Ali Khan arrived with Kunal Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday followed soon after.

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, had been receiving treatment at home after a recent health scare involving breathing issues that required ventilation support. Despite his frail condition, he continued to be surrounded by loved ones until his final days.

