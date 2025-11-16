Ajay Devgn Recalls Watching A Man Fall To Death Just Before Performing Skydiving Stunt

Ajay Devgn, son of veteran action director Veeru Devgn, has been associated with high-risk stunts ever since he entered Bollywood.

What's Happening

His debut in Phool Aur Kaante (1991), marked by the famous split on two moving motorcycles-set the tone for his action-star image.

Over the decades, he has remained known for performing dangerous sequences himself.

This reputation resurfaced recently when his De De Pyaar De 2 co-star R Madhavan recalled a shocking incident from Ajay's career.

In a conversation with BookMyShow, Madhavan said, "He has jumped out of a plane, skydiving, without any practice. He has done it in a movie."

Ajay later detailed this incident, explaining what happened on the day of the shoot.

He said that when he reached the skydiving spot in the United States, professional divers were already filming jumps.

The area, he added, was well-known among stunt experts for such sequences. But what he witnessed next left him shaken. "As soon as I reached, I saw someone fall because his parachute didn't open, and he died right in front of me. And it was me next," Ajay recalled.

Background

Despite the accident, Ajay was required to complete the jump for the film. He said he had to sign numerous documents accepting the dangers involved and also record a video confirming that he was agreeing to the stunt of his own will.

Ajay also mentioned that the same location had a connection to Leonardo DiCaprio.

"Something similar happened with Leonardo DiCaprio, but his instructor jumped after him and saved his life. You will even find a message from him there that reads: 'Thanks for saving my life.'"

