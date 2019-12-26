Ajay Devgn On Nysa Being Trolled For Salon Visit After Veeru Devgn's Death: 'It's Ridiculous, She Came Back Howling'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol with Nysa in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn, in a recent interview with Zoom, opened up for the "first time" about the time when his teenaged daughter Nysa was trolled for visiting a salon after Veeru Devgn's death earlier this year. The Tanhaji actor told Zoom that Nysa was so upset that he urged her to step out of the house for a "change of mood". "I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and you know people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. And I called her and I said stop being upset... because you have to... they are kids. I said: 'Why don't you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said 'I don't want to go' and I told her 'You please go, there will be a change of mood.' We are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out for half an hour. She didn't know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour. I said go get a hair wash or something," Ajay Devgn told Zoom.

The 50-year-old actor added that he found it "ridiculous" that the paparazzi clicked photos of Nysa outside the salon and that it went crazy viral on social media, with haters posting nasty comments, by the time she returned home. "They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. 'Grandfather just died and she's in the parlour'. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better... she's going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It's ridiculous. And then she's come back howling again. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out all over the net," Ajay Devgn said during the interview.

Ajay Devgn with Nysa at Veeru Devgan's prayer meet

"People are clicked everywhere, there are some rubbish comments which come. It harms children. What have they done wrong? 9, 10, 12, 15 year old kids and you've started judging them," Ajay Devgn said, reiterating what he says time and again: "You judge us, we're in this line. Can't say anything about that. Leave the kids alone."

Earlier in an interview with news agency IANS in February, Ajay Devgn had said: "Judge me, but don't judge my kids. Kajol and I are the actors, judge us...it's because of us, our children are under the spotlight every time. Being judgmental about someone is not a good thing. If I start passing a judgement on someone, that person would obviously feel bad...so do my children."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are also parents to a son named Yug. Nysa is currently pursuing higher studies in Singapore. On the work front, Kajol and Ajay Devgn will soon be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which releases on January 10. The film will clash with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak.