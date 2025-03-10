Ajay Devgn Celebrates India's Champion Trophy Win With Kajol's Film Scene. Any Guesses?

The Indian cricket team made the nation proud by bringing home the Champions Trophy. Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the team defeated New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025 final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Fans, including our favourite Bollywood celebrities, have joined in the fun.

Ajay Devgn has dropped a special post on Instagram to celebrate India's triumph. The actor has picked a clip from his wife Kajol's film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the clip, Kajol's character, Anjali Sharma, waves the tricolour and says, “Hum jeet gaye! [We won!]”

Ajay Devgn wrote, “Humare ghar mein aaj bhi yehi maahol hai… [The same atmosphere is in our house today…] Congratulations Team India!!”

Kajol marked India's victory by resharing a post originally uploaded by the International Cricket Council.

The post, shared on her Instagram Stories, featured a poster of the Men in Blue, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh. The shining trophy at the centre was impossible to miss.

Keeping it simple, Kajol captioned the post with blue hearts and trophy emojis.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married in February 1999. They are proud parents to two children, a daughter, Nysa and a son Yug.

On the work front, Ajay was last seen in Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film marked the debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani. Diana Penty also played a key role in the film.

Up next, Ajay has an exciting lineup of sequels, including Raid 2, De De Pyaar De 2 and Son of Sardaar 2.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the Netflix original Do Patti alongside Kriti Sanon.