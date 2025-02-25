Ajay Devgn Shares An Instagram Post With Kajol On His 26th Wedding Anniversary: "Beating This Trend By..."

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol are celebrating 26 years of marital bliss today. The Dilwale actor took to his social media handle and shared a special post to mark the occasion.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, Ajay shared a throwback picture with Kajol, and the second image showed animated characters. "Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us," the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor wrote in the post.

The actors tied the knot on 24 February 1999 and share two beautiful children, a daughter, Nysa and a son, Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Apart from Azaad, the actor was also seen in Singham Again, which clashed with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali last year. Surprisingly, the two films did exceptionally well at the box office.

On the other hand, Kajol recieved praise for her performance in Do Patti.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon.

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)