Ajay Devgn And Cricketer Krunal Pandya Trend For This Pic. Here's Why

Krunal Pandya shared this picture with Ajay Devgn (Image courtesy: krunalpandya_official)

Highlights "Real dad?" West Indies Cricketer Kieron Pollard commented "He is a Bollywood actor named Ajay Devgn," read a reply to Kieron "Wondering who's Krunla and who's Ajay," wrote Cricketer Shreyas Gopal

"Doppelganger. Standing (from left): Ajay Devgn and Krunal Pandya," is what the caption of the cricketer's recent Instagram post reads as. It is a picture of Krunal with Ajay Devgn, taken in UK, where the Indian cricket team is currently playing an ODI series against England. Fans are quite amazed with their uncanny resemblance but its West Indies Cricketer Kieron Pollard's that the Internet is mostly talking about. "Real dad?" asked Kieron, adding a couple of emoticons. Krunal, who replied to Kieron Pollard's comment, didn't introduce Ajay Devgn but the Internet did. "Sir, he is an actor from India" and "No, no. He is a Bollywood actor named Ajay Devgn," read some of the comments for Kieron Pollard.



Cricketer Shreyas Gopal wrote, "Me and Pankhuri Sharma weren't wrong of you'll looking alike. Still wondering who's Krunla and who's Ajay."



Take a look at the picture here.





Krunal Pandya is part of India's ODI team, along with his brother Hardik.



