Ajay Devgn And Cricketer Krunal Pandya Trend For This Pic. Here's Why

"Doppelganger. Standing (from left): Ajay Devgn and Krunal Pandya," is what the caption of the cricketer's recent Instagram post reads as

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: July 15, 2018 11:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ajay Devgn And Cricketer Krunal Pandya Trend For This Pic. Here's Why

Krunal Pandya shared this picture with Ajay Devgn (Image courtesy: krunalpandya_official)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Real dad?" West Indies Cricketer Kieron Pollard commented
  2. "He is a Bollywood actor named Ajay Devgn," read a reply to Kieron
  3. "Wondering who's Krunla and who's Ajay," wrote Cricketer Shreyas Gopal

"Doppelganger. Standing (from left): Ajay Devgn and Krunal Pandya," is what the caption of the cricketer's recent Instagram post reads as. It is a picture of Krunal with Ajay Devgn, taken in UK, where the Indian cricket team is currently playing an ODI series against England. Fans are quite amazed with their uncanny resemblance but its West Indies Cricketer Kieron Pollard's that the Internet is mostly talking about. "Real dad?" asked Kieron, adding a couple of emoticons. Krunal, who replied to Kieron Pollard's comment, didn't introduce Ajay Devgn but the Internet did. "Sir, he is an actor from India" and "No, no. He is a Bollywood actor named Ajay Devgn," read some of the comments for Kieron Pollard.

Cricketer Shreyas Gopal wrote, "Me and Pankhuri Sharma weren't wrong of you'll looking alike. Still wondering who's Krunla and who's Ajay."

Take a look at the picture here.
 

 

Doppelgnger Standing (from left): Ajay Devgn and Krunal Pandya

A post shared by Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya_official) on


Krunal Pandya is part of India's ODI team, along with his brother Hardik.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, who was last seen in Raid, has several films in the line-up. He is producing wife Kajol's upcoming film Helicopter Eela. Apart from that, the 49-year-old actor has also signed up for Total Dhamaal, an untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor and Neeraj Pandey's untitled historical biopic (in which he will be seen playing the role of Chanakya). He also has Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior in the pipeline.

Also, Ajay Devgn will play the role of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, in his biopic. The film will be produced by Boney Kapoor.
 

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

ajay devgnkrunal pandya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................