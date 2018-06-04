Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pic For Amitabh And Jaya Bachchan's Anniversary Is The Best Thing On Internet Today

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's celebrated their 45th anniversary on Sunday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2018 12:11 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture (Image courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

  1. "Love, health and happiness always. God bless," wrote Aishwarya
  2. Shweta's son Agastya is also part of the frame
  3. Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu have liked Aishwaya's post
Thank God Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's on Instagram now and you'll agree more when you see the picture she posted recently. On Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's 45th anniversary, Aishwarya shared an adorable picture with the star couple, her daughter Aaradhya and Agastya (Shweta's son) and wrote, "Happy anniversary, Pa and Ma. Love, health and happiness always. God bless." The post arrived late on Sunday night and has got over 3.8 lakh likes. Stars like Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu have also liked Aishwaya's post and, of course, her husband Abhishek Bachchan. The picture appears to be an old one as Big B had mentioned on his blog that she was travelling.

Aishwarya, thank you for the picture.
 
 

Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Abhishek's post for his parents' anniversary was an old picture of them from their 1973 film Abhimaan. "I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary, Ma and Pa. I love you," he wrote.
 


Amitabh Bachchan had thanked his fans and well-wishers with an old picture and wrote, "They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary, my gratitude and love."
 

"The flowers and wishes adorn the house in the advance greetings for the morrow - our wedding anniversary, June 3 1973, now 45 years. It is about to chime the bell for midnight, the 3rd of June , time to call the wife who travels and to wish her for the years together," he wrote on his blog.

And, he posted this for Sunday darshan.
 

Now, coming back to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her Instagram pictures. She joined Instagram just a day before she went to the Cannes Film Festival. From the French Riviera, she shared some wonderful pictures of her appearances, red carpet. Once back home, she posted two throwback pictures from her school days.
 

Trending

Aishwarya Rai Bachchanamitabh bachchan and jaya bachchan

