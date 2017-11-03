Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Cake Was Deliciously Cannes-Flavoured

It appears that the highlight of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the birthday cake. Earlier it was learnt that Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya ordered for a special cake on Ash's birthday and now we know how special it was. The Bachchans appeared to have got Aishwarya's birthday cake delivered from The Dessertco By Tania, a Mumbai-based micro-bakery owned by Tania Behl. Tania, who is the sister of producer Shrishti Behl, shared a photo of the most pretty-looking cake which is a little version of Aishwarya in her powder blue Michael Cinco ballgown from the Cannes red carpet. "So, this special Cake went out today ... #HappyBdayAishwarya," is what the head baker tweeted on the actress' birthday.
Highlights
- Aishwarya celebrated her 44th birthday on November 1
- She was treated to a yummy and pretty cake by
- The cake was a tribute to her Cannes Michael Cinco ballgown
The delicious vanilla and chocolate flavoured cake was actually made with layers of edible fabric to give it a princess-ey look - just like Aishwarya from the French Riviera.
Too pretty to slice through?
So this special Cake went out today ... #HappyBdayAishwaryapic.twitter.com/qthMLZYJpj— tania r.behl (@tania_behl) November 1, 2017
Aishwarya's blue dress was listed by Vanity Fair as one of the best ensembles this year's Cannes Film Festival.
So pristine! #AishwaryaAtCannes#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/g0PFUOz31i— L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 20, 2017
The intricate details on the edible fabric were designed for days while preparations for the entire cake went on for four days. Here's a glimpse of what went down in the kitchen or umm tailor-room: "Trials... edible fabric for an upcoming cake ..... trying to make a dress look like a dress...," wrote the baker.
This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her birthday celebrations a low-key affair because of the death of her father Krishna Raj Rai earlier this year. The family-only celebrations were preceded by a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple - Aishwarya was accompanied by her mother and daughter Aaradhya to the temple.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 44 on November 1.