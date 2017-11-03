Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Cake Was Deliciously Cannes-Flavoured

The highlight of Aishwarya's birthday was this

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 03, 2017
Here's Aishwarya's birthday cake (courtesy, L: tania_behl; R: AFP)

Highlights

  1. Aishwarya celebrated her 44th birthday on November 1
  2. She was treated to a yummy and pretty cake by
  3. The cake was a tribute to her Cannes Michael Cinco ballgown
It appears that the highlight of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the birthday cake. Earlier it was learnt that Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya ordered for a special cake on Ash's birthday and now we know how special it was. The Bachchans appeared to have got Aishwarya's birthday cake delivered from The Dessertco By Tania, a Mumbai-based micro-bakery owned by Tania Behl. Tania, who is the sister of producer Shrishti Behl, shared a photo of the most pretty-looking cake which is a little version of Aishwarya in her powder blue Michael Cinco ballgown from the Cannes red carpet. "So, this special Cake went out today ... #HappyBdayAishwarya," is what the head baker tweeted on the actress' birthday.

The delicious vanilla and chocolate flavoured cake was actually made with layers of edible fabric to give it a princess-ey look - just like Aishwarya from the French Riviera.

Too pretty to slice through?
 

Aishwarya's blue dress was listed by Vanity Fair as one of the best ensembles this year's Cannes Film Festival.
 

The intricate details on the edible fabric were designed for days while preparations for the entire cake went on for four days. Here's a glimpse of what went down in the kitchen or umm tailor-room: "Trials... edible fabric for an upcoming cake ..... trying to make a dress look like a dress...," wrote the baker.
 
 

Trials ..... edible fabric for an upcoming cake ..... trying to make a dress look like a dress ....hmmmm

A post shared by thedessertcobytania (@thedessertcobytania) on


 
 

One panel down ... #gowncake #mumbaibaker #microbakery #edible #fabric

A post shared by thedessertcobytania (@thedessertcobytania) on



This year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan kept her birthday celebrations a low-key affair because of the death of her father Krishna Raj Rai earlier this year. The family-only celebrations were preceded by a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple - Aishwarya was accompanied by her mother and daughter Aaradhya to the temple.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 44 on November 1.
 

