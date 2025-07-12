Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra-Led <i>Param Sundari</i> Headed For An August Release

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to share screen space for the first time in the upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari. Earlier, the biggest box office clash was set to take place on July 25, 2025, with Son of Sardaar 2 and Param Sundari releasing on the same day.

There was an ongoing buzz about the makers of Param Sundari planning to postpone the release of the film. They have now subtly confirmed an August release, with a twist.

What's Happening

Param Sundari makers officially confirmed that the film with Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead will now release in August.

Maalik starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chhillar, which hit the screens on July 11, 2025, had two teasers attached with its prints.

The revised teaser of Param Sundari that was unveiled with Maalik's theatrical prints was the same as the one dropped earlier in May. However, there was an updated slate at the end of the teaser where "This July" was swapped with "This August."

While the original teaser ended with "In cinemas, July 25", the latest one has the new version "In cinemas worldwide this August" incorporated in it.

About Param Sundari

The first look of Param Sundari was revealed back on May 29, 2025.

The caption read, "Where North's fire meets South's grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.#ParamSundari, first look out now."

The teaser introduces Sidharth as the male protagonist Param, showcasing his fit physique in the opening scene. Next, we see Janhvi as Sundari, fluttering her beautiful eyes behind a hand fan.

The visuals then shift to Kerala's stunning backwaters and houseboats, with the leads enjoying a romantic bike ride set to Sonu Nigam's soulful music. It is then followed by glimpses of dramatic moments to come in their love story.

In A Nutshell

While a date is yet to be announced, the makers of Param Sundari have confirmed that the film is going to have an August release. A revised teaser was unveiled with Rajkummar Rao-led Maalik's theatrical prints.