On Her Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on her 44th birthday today and accompanying here were her daughter Aaradhya and mom Brinda Rai. Aishwarya was photographed navigating the premise outside the temple - she safely escorted Aradhya around with Brinda Rai by her side. It may be her special day but Aishwarya kept it simple in a whitefor her visit to the temple while Aaradhya too was cute as a button in a frock. As per reports earlier today, Aishwarya was to that spend the afternoon with her mother, after dropping Aaradhya off to school.Aishwarya has reportedly decided to tone down her birthday celebrations this year in remembrance of her father Krishnaraj Rai, who died in March. However, special arrangements have been made for the birthday celeb at home: "Abhishek and Aaradhya have ordered Aishwarya's favourite cake, which will be cut when the Bachchan family gets together in the evening," a source close to the Bachchans told mid-day . About more of Aishwarya's birthday plans, this is what the source added: "Last year, she had sponsored the surgeries of 100 children with cleft palate. This year, she will feed underprivileged children."Not only Ash, even Amitabh Bachchan had a low-key birthday this year because of the death in the family. The Bachchans had a family-only vacation in Maldives on the weekend of Big B's birthday last month. Aaradhya also has her birthday coming up. She'll turn six on November 16.The former beauty queen's visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple is a ritualistic one - the Bachchans always drop by the temple to seek blessings on special occasions. Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have been spotted at the temple on their wedding anniversaries and during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations