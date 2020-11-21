Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Father On Birth Anniversary With Emotional Post

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

On her father Krishnaraj Rai's birth anniversary, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan remembered him with a heart-warming post on Instagram. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost her father in 2017. Several members of the film fraternity paid their last respects at the prayer meet. On Friday, she marked the special day with an emotional tribute to her father. "Happy birthday, Daddy-Aijaa," wrote Aishwarya. She remembered her father as an "Ever smiling guardian angel" watching over them. "Love you eternally," an emotional Aishwarya added. Abhishek Bachchan too poured his heart out on Instagram as he paid tribute to Krishnaraj Rai. "Happy birthday dad, miss you," he wrote. Krishnaraj Rai is survived by his wife Vrinda Rai, daughter Aishwarya and son Aditya.

On Krishnaraj Rai's death anniversary earlier this year, Aishwarya shared photos from a puja at her place. Along with Aishwarya and Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya was also part of the puja held in Krishnaraj Rai's memory. Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai and brother Aditya also attended. "God bless always," Aishwarya captioned a few photos from the day. "Love you our Daddy-Ajja, forever and beyond. Our guardian angel always," wrote Aishwarya.

On her parents' wedding anniversary, Aishwarya shared a priceless throwback photo of Krishnaraj Rai and Vrinda Rai. She marked the day special with these words: "Love you eternally and beyond always. Happy 50th anniversary, my golden angels."

Last seen in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya will reunite with Abhishek on the big screen for Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. Aishwarya is also part of Mani Ratnam's upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan.