Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posted About Husband Abhishek's Ghoomer , He Replied With A Heart

Abhishek-Aishwarya pictured together. (Courtesy: AishwaryaRaiBachchan)

Better late, than never. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned out to be the biggest cheerleader for husband Abhishek Bachchan's new film Ghoomer, which released today in the theatres. Abhishek's father Amitabh Bachchan has been promoting the movie, praising his son's work since the teaser of the film dropped. This is the first post made by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan about Ghoomer on Instagram. Aishwarya shared a reel featuring snapshots from the movie and she dropped a string of emojis in the caption. Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya cheer for each other's work quite often. A few months back, when Ponniyin Selvan 2 released, Abhishek Bachchan shared a couple of posts to cheer for Aishwarya. In a tweet, Abhishek wrote, "#PS2 is simply fantastic!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam @chiyaan, @trishtrashers, @actor_jayamravi, @Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew."

Abhishek also wrote a special note for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who plays Nandini, Queen of Pazhuvoor in the film. "And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan." His tweet went viral in no time. Replying to the post, a fan wrote, " "As you should! Now let her sign more movies and you take care of Aaradhya." To this, the actor said, "Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves."

Take a look at Abhishek's tweet here:

#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!!

At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam@chiyaan@trishtrashers@actor_jayamravi@Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Let her sign??? Sir, she certainly doesn't need my permission to do anything. Especially something she loves. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

When Ponniyin Selvan 2 entered the 200 crore club, Abhishek shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh's post and dropped some clapping emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In terms of work, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. Directed by R Balki, Abhishek plays a mentor to a differently-abled player (Saiyami Kher) in Ghoomer. The movie also stars Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in the pivotal roles.