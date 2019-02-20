Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Paints Instagram Red, All The Way From Doha

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Manish Malhotra (courtesy style.cell)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan instantly brightened Instagram up with her stunning look for an event in Doha in a scarlet ensemble from the collections of celebrated designer Manish Malhotra. "Beauty in red, the one and only," the designer captioned the photo, in which Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen soaking up the sun. Aishwarya looked splendid in an intricately designer short kurta paired with embellished bottom and a matching dupatta. She accentuated her look with heavy earrings and traditional bindi and oh boy, looked so darn stunning! Aishwarya's Doha trip is for the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition 2019, which also includes international designers and fashion influencers.

Aishwarya's look for the event in Doha was styled by Sukriti Grover, who shared more glimpses of the actress on Instagram. Simply wow.

Well, needless to say that red appears to be Aishwarya's favourite colour from the fashion palette and a few of the recent times she turned heads in red outfits include her Christmas outing. For Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding, Aishwarya looked splendid as she opted for a draped look in a red saree by Sabyasachi.

Even last year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had flown to Doha to walk the ramp as showstopper for the designer at a fashion show. The former beauty queen was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya.

In Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan. She will reunite with Abhishek Bachchan on the big screen after almost a decade in Gulab Jamun, which will be directed by Anurag Kashyap.