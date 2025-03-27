Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Car Accident - Actress Was Not Inside Car: Report

Rumours were rife that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's car was hit by a BEST bus in Mumbai on March 26 after a paparazzo shared a video on his Instagram handle. Fans were concerned about the actress's safety.

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the minor collision took place near Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow on Juhu Tara Road. However, it led to a scuffle, during which a bouncer reportedly slapped the bus driver. Later, the staff at the bungalow apologized, and the driver chose not to go to the police.

According to another report by India Today, the actress was not inside her car. "People close to the actor have confirmed that she is absolutely fine and there was no 'accident'," said a source close to the actress to the publication.

Aishwarya Rai's personal life had been under intense public scrutiny ever since rumours of a rift in her marriage emerged. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan put the speculation to rest when they made a few joint appearances at recent events.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan attended director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding in Mumbai, a few weeks ago. Aishwarya worked in Ashutosh Gowariker's directorial Jodhaa Akbar (2008). While Aishwarya played the role of Jodhaa, Hrithik Roshan stepped into the shoes of Akbar.

In December, they were spotted together at a star-studded wedding reception. They also reunited to celebrate their daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Meanwhile, during Aaradhya's performance at her school's annual day, Abhishek and Aishwarya cheered for their daughter together.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film.