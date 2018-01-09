Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan Aren't Moving Out Of Jalsa Just Yet: Reports

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan may have a new swanky apartment spread over 5,500 square feet but the couple will reportedly not move in to their swish space just yet. "Abhishek is way too close to his parents to even think about moving out," a source told Deccan Chronicle, adding that Aishwarya is more than comfortable living with her in-laws, something which Abhishek admires. "One of the things that drew Abhishek to Aishwarya was her affinity to her parents," the source added. Abhishek and Aishwarya's apartment is located in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex and is valued at Rs 21 crores, revealed Architectural Digest.
Apart from Jalsa and the new apartment, the Bachchans also own a handsome bungalow named Prateeksha in Mumbai's Juhu, which is also where Jalsa is situated. Architectural Digest also reports that the Bachchans also own two more properties - a place in Dubai and also a flat in Worli in the same building where newly-married couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are expected to shift in soon.
Deccan Chronicle, the source added Aishwarya has never really wanted to move out of Jalsa: "When he was engaged to Karisma Kapoor in 2002, the relationship came apart mainly because she wanted him to move out of his parents' home and live separately after marriage. She understands what it means to be close emotionally and physically to your parents, and she never demanded a home away from Jalsa."
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan married in 20017 and reportedly bought the new Bandra-Kurla Complex apartment in 2015. They are parents to Aaradhya, who just turned six. Aishwarya is currently filming Fanne Khan co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor. Abhishek, who was last seen in Housefull 3, has not announced any upcoming project yet.