Aishwarya And Aaradhya In Dreamy Pic. Abhishek Bachchan's Caption Says It All

"Like mother like daughter ... just beautiful," read one user's comment while the other added: "Hawa ke saath saath Ghata ke sang sang Bachchan."
Recently, Aaradhya's doting parents Abhishek and Aishwarya threw a grand birthday bash for her at their residence in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan attended the birthday party with their sons AbRam and Azad Rao Khan, respectively. The birthday party pictures were shared by none other than our favourite Amitabh Bachchan. Big B posted photos and wrote: "And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are."
T 2716 - And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are .. pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017
T 2716 - And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy 'buddhi ka baal' cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable!! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017
Not only Aishwarya and Aaradhya but Abhishek and Shah Rukh Khan also had fun on the giant wheel. Shilpa Shetty, who was also present at the party with her five-year-old son Viaan, posted an adorable video in which Abhishek was comfortably enjoying the ride minus Aaradhya while Shah Rukh was accompanied by son AbRam.
Why should kids have all the fun?
Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married since 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011. She is the couple's only child. Recently, Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended a charity event in memory of Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai whose birth anniversary was on November 20.
Aishwarya is currently prepping for Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Housefull, will reportedly share the screen space with Aishwarya in a comedy drama.