Aishwarya And Aaradhya In Dreamy Pic. Abhishek Bachchan's Caption Says It All

Abhishek Bachchan posted an adorable picture of Aishwarya Rai with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya. (Image courtesy: Abhishek Bachchan)

Superstar Abhishek Bachchan delighted his social media followers with a picture which contains the actor's 'happiness.' Yes, we are talking about Abhishek's wife actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, who celebrated her sixth birthday recently. The picture posted by Abhishek is cute beyond words, in which the mother-daughter duo are having the best time on a giant wheel ride. Aishwarya and little Aaradhya are all smiles in the picture and we definitely can't take our eyes off them. The photo is so adorable that netizens could not but notice it even on a busy weekday afternoon. Comments and likes started pouring in within minutes and the photo garnered over 35,661 'likes' within an hour. Several of Abhishek's followers also highlighted that Aaradhya and Aishwarya looked no less than princesses and we can't agree more.

"Like mother like daughter ... just beautiful," read one user's comment while the other added: "Hawa ke saath saath Ghata ke sang sang Bachchan."

See Aaradhya's giant wheel ride with mommy Aishwarya:
 
 

Happiness. Pic courtesy - @srishtibehlarya

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Recently, Aaradhya's doting parents Abhishek and Aishwarya threw a grand birthday bash for her at their residence in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan attended the birthday party with their sons AbRam and Azad Rao Khan, respectively. The birthday party pictures were shared by none other than our favourite Amitabh Bachchan. Big B posted photos and wrote: "And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are."
 
 

Not only Aishwarya and Aaradhya but Abhishek and Shah Rukh Khan also had fun on the giant wheel. Shilpa Shetty, who was also present at the party with her five-year-old son Viaan, posted an adorable video in which Abhishek was comfortably enjoying the ride minus Aaradhya while Shah Rukh was accompanied by son AbRam.

Why should kids have all the fun?
 


Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married since 2007 and Aaradhya was born in 2011. She is the couple's only child. Recently, Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended a charity event in memory of Aishwarya's late father Krishnaraj Rai whose birth anniversary was on November 20.

Take a look at the pictures:
 
aaradhya bachchan ndtv

aaradhya bachchan ndtv


Aishwarya is currently prepping for Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor while Abhishek Bachchan, who was last seen in Housefull, will reportedly share the screen space with Aishwarya in a comedy drama.

