Ahead Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Release, A Post From Ankita Lokhande

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who once dated Sushant Singh Rajput, wrote about "hope, prayers and strength" in her latest Instagram post, just a day ahead of Dil Bechara's premiere. Dil Bechara will remain Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - the actor died in Mumbai on June 14. Remembering Sushant, Ankita wrote: "Keep smiling. Wherever you are." Ankita also shared a photo of a candle in front of a shrine along with the note. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after co-starring in Balaji Telefilms-produced Pavitra Rishta. Cast as lovers in the show, they dated for six years.

A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Ankita Lokhande lit a diya in front of the shrine and described the actor as "child of god." The day after Sushant's death, Ankita Lokhande visited the actor's family at his Mumbai residence. She could not be at the funeral because of the limit on number of attendees.

Priceless throwback memories of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande cropped up several times after the actor's death in tribute posts from the former couple's friends. Ankita was described as Sushant's "shock absorber" by Vikas Gupta, who was the creative head of Balaji Telefilms. "Sushant and Ankita were made for each other," wrote Sushant's friend Sandip Singh in a note. Mouni Roy also shared an old memory of the two, writing: "Remember?"

Dil Bechara, also starring Sanjana Sanghi, is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.