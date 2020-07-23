Ahead Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Release, A Post From Ankita Lokhande

Highlights
- Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara' premieres on July 24
- Ankita shared a post ahead of that
- Earlier, Ankita described Sushant as "Child of god"
Actress Ankita Lokhande, who once dated Sushant Singh Rajput, wrote about "hope, prayers and strength" in her latest Instagram post, just a day ahead of Dil Bechara's premiere. Dil Bechara will remain Sushant Singh Rajput's last film - the actor died in Mumbai on June 14. Remembering Sushant, Ankita wrote: "Keep smiling. Wherever you are." Ankita also shared a photo of a candle in front of a shrine along with the note. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after co-starring in Balaji Telefilms-produced Pavitra Rishta. Cast as lovers in the show, they dated for six years.
A month after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Ankita Lokhande lit a diya in front of the shrine and described the actor as "child of god." The day after Sushant's death, Ankita Lokhande visited the actor's family at his Mumbai residence. She could not be at the funeral because of the limit on number of attendees.
Priceless throwback memories of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande cropped up several times after the actor's death in tribute posts from the former couple's friends. Ankita was described as Sushant's "shock absorber" by Vikas Gupta, who was the creative head of Balaji Telefilms. "Sushant and Ankita were made for each other," wrote Sushant's friend Sandip Singh in a note. Mouni Roy also shared an old memory of the two, writing: "Remember?"
This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture. we were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn't leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace
Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special. You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house❤️ I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face. Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid! I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it.
Dil Bechara, also starring Sanjana Sanghi, is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on July 24.