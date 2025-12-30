Ahead Of <i>Stranger Things</i> Finale, Internet Unites For Steve Harrington's Survival

As fans await the finale of Stranger Things, social media has chosen sides. Over the five seasons, we have lost many characters to the Upside Down, demogorgons, and Vecna, but spectators are not willing to lose Steve, played by Joe Keery.

From threatening the Duffer brothers to claiming to boycott Netflix, fans are rooting for Steve. While the Duffer brothers have claimed that there will be no major deaths in the finale, the Stranger Things admirers are still going out of their way to convey that they want Steve Harrington to survive Vecna's fall.

Steve Harrington's Role In Stranger Things

For those who haven't watched Stranger Things, there are spoilers in the section. You might want to skip.

Steve Harrington started as Nancy Wheeler's (played by Natalia Dyer) boyfriend in season one. In one of the interviews, the Duffer brothers admitted that the lover boy was supposed to die in the same season, but they loved Joe Keery.

Despite no one closer to Steve directly involved in the Hawkins Lab or kidnapped (even killed) by Vecna, he has been fighting the demons from the Upside Down beside Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Lucas Sinclair, Dustin Henderson, Jim Hopper, and Joyce Byers, played by Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder respectively.

Despite his breakup with Nancy Wheeler, Steve stood by the group's side. The irresponsible and carefree chocolate boy turned into a babysitter and took care of Eleven, Mike, Will, Lucas, Max Mayfield (played by Sadie Sink), and Dustin at different points in the story. Interestingly, these kids were always chasing after the stranger things from the Upside Down, leaving Steve fighting for his life.

In the last five seasons, fans have loved Steve Harrington's friendship with Dustin Henderson. Their emotional scene, where Steve tells Dustin, "You die, I die," and Dustin says it back, is one of the best frames of the second volume of season five. Duffer Brothers cannot kill Steve now, as he is too crucial to the storyline, not to mention a selfless and fearless friend.

Social Media Users Unite To Save Steve Harrington In Stranger Things

From Uorfi Javed praying for Steve Harrington's life to ardent fans of Stranger Things threatening the Duffer brothers and Netflix, the internet, for the first time, has united for a fictional character as if he lived among them.

The hilarious memes will leave you rolling on the floor, and even if you have memorised the show, you will be forced to rewatch it before the finale on December 31, 2025.

Also Read | OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2, Ikkis, Revolver Rita And More