UK's Royal Mail Celebrates <i>'Stranger Things'</i> Finale With Special Stamp Set: "A True Tribute"

UK's Royal Mail has unveiled a special set of 14 stamps to mark the end of Netflix's hit sci-fi series 'Stranger Things', following the release of its final episode on New Year's Day. The collection, illustrated by British artist Kyle Lambert - who also created the show's official posters - features popular characters including Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown.

Split into two sheets of five stamps and a miniature sheet of four, the set captures the series' journey across all five seasons. The main sheets represent scenes from both the "real world" and the "Upside Down." Each stamp on the main sheets represents a different season of the series, starting with a scene from season one on the far left and ending with a season five moment on the far right.

When viewed under UV light, iconic logos appear, such as the Hellfire Club emblem on Eddie Munson's stamp and the Scoops Ahoy logo on Steve and Robin's stamp.

The collection is now available for pre-order, with official sales beginning on January 13. A full presentation pack featuring all 14 stamps is priced at 24.70 pounds.

David Gold, Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy, said, "We're thrilled to celebrate Stranger Things with this striking stamp collection. Each design captures the essence of the series – from its unforgettable characters to the eerie imagery that has gripped audiences worldwide – making this a true tribute to one of modern television's most popular shows."

Stranger Things Finale

The highly anticipated 'Stranger Things' finale, released on New Year's Day 2026, marked the end of one of Netflix's most iconic sci-fi series. After five gripping seasons filled with supernatural twists, emotional arcs, and '80s nostalgia, the finale delivered a conclusion to the story of Eleven, her friends, and the mysterious Upside Down.

The series finale wrapped up the epic story with Eleven sacrificing herself to destroy the Upside Down and defeat Vecna. In a heart-wrenching scene, Eleven stands in the wormhole connecting Hawkins to the Abyss, letting herself be blown up as the detonator goes off. However, an 18-month time jump reveals a possible twist. Mike shares a theory that Kali helped Eleven fake her death, and she might have escaped to a place with three waterfalls.

The finale also ties up character arcs, with Steve becoming a high school teacher, Robin back on the radio, and Max recovering from her coma. The gang graduates, and Hopper proposes to Joyce. Despite some fans speculating about a secret episode, the Duffer Brothers confirm the finale is the end of the series.