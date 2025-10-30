Ahead Of <i>Roi Roi Binale</i> Release, Zubeen Garg's Wife Shares Letter He Wrote To Fans Days Before His Death

Assam's beloved singer, composer, and actor Zubeen Garg, whose untimely death in Singapore on September 19 left millions heartbroken, continues to live on through his words, music, and memories.

Now, his wife, Garima Garg, has shared one of the most touching reminders of his presence - a handwritten letter he had penned days before leaving for Singapore.

The letter, written in Zubeen's handwriting, was part of the promotional campaign for his final film Roi Roi Binale, which releases on October 31.

Garima Garg's Post Goes Viral

In an Instagram post, Garima shared Zubeen's handwritten note alongside a deeply moving message addressed to her late husband.

She wrote, "The letters you wrote on 15th September... A loving appeal to your beloved people! Every word hits the heart Goldie! But amongst all this, there's burning in the empty chest. Another question -- what happened on September 19?. How, why? I don't know where there is peace, but I don't feel like breathing until I get this answer."

Meanwhile, Zubeen's handwritten letter read, "Wait, wait a little - my new film is coming. Do come and watch it. Love, Zubeen Da."

A Letter That Became His Last Goodbye

The handwritten note, once a simple invitation to his fans to watch Roi Roi Binale, has now become symbolic of Zubeen's farewell.

Director Rajesh Bhuyan, who worked closely with the artist on the film, described the upcoming release as "the biggest responsibility of our lives."

Speaking to NDTV, Bhuyan said, "This was Zubeen's last project and we are going to release the film." Struggling to contain his emotions, he added, "Zubeen left us at the last moment. It is a very difficult (time). This was his dream and we may not be able to do 100% but we will do whatever we can."

In Roi Roi Binale, Zubeen plays the role of a visually challenged musician.

The Unanswered Questions

While Assam and the wider North East continue to mourn their cultural icon, Garima Garg has called for clarity and justice.

Nearly a month ago, she spoke to NDTV, saying, "We have to know what exactly happened. They should be questioned. The investigation is on, and the law will take its own course. And it will proceed that way. We all should cooperate."

Zubeen Garg died while swimming off an island in Singapore, just hours before he was set to perform at the North East India Festival. His sudden death shocked the nation, leading to widespread grief and calls for answers.

In a career spanning over three decades, Zubeen Garg sang in more than 40 languages and dialects. Now, his last film is set to release in nearly 50 locations across India, including 31 major metropolitan cities.

ALSO READ: Assam Government To Donate GST Revenue From Zubeen Garg's Final Film Roi Roi Binale To Singer's Foundation