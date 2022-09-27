Ahead Of Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday, His Sister Riddhima Shares A 'Birthday Eve' Post

Ridhima Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Ranbir Kapoor will be turning a year older tomorrow (September 28), and it seems his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is excited to celebrate it. Ahead of his birthday, the excited sister shared a picture from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Birthday eve," followed by heart emoticons. In the image, the brother-sister duo is posing for the camera. The Brahmastra actor will be celebrating his 40th birthday tomorrow with his wife Alia Bhatt for the first time post their wedding.

Take a look at Riddhima's post:

Meanwhile, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is celebrating her husband Bharat Sahni's birthday today. She shared an adorable picture with her husband on her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "With the Bday boy". Check out the post below:

Neetu Kapoor also shared a post on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday @brat.man to more fun times together #son #myvibemytribe #blessings" Soon after she shared the post, Riddhima wrote, "Cutest"

Here have a look:



Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor, soon he is going to embrace fatherhood as he and Alia are expecting their first child. Alia shared a post on her Instagram and wrote, "Our baby ..... coming soon". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Next, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.