Pics: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Inspect Construction Of Their New House

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were pictured in Mumbai

Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were busy promoting their recently released film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, have scooped some time out of their busy schedule to inspect the construction of their Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai. On Tuesday, the couple was spotted at the construction site. They were seen checking the railings of the balcony. The couple was also seen having a conversation with the architect about the balcony's railings. Both Ranbir and Alia were seen sporting casual outfits.

Alia Bhatt was seen checking the railings of her balcony.

The couple were seen sporting casual outfits.

Ranbir Kapoor looked uber cool in a casual outfit.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love for balconies isn't hidden from any, especially after the couple tied the knot at their "favourite spot" (their balcony) in their house in Mumbai.

Sharing her wedding pictures, Alia Bhatt in a long caption, revealed the importance of their balcony in their relationship. Her caption read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The couple, who reportedly started to date during the making of Brahmastra, tied the knot in April this year.

In June, Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy by sharing a post on Instagram. Sharing pictures of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from the clinic, the actor wrote, "Our baby... coming soon."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are often spotted at the construction site.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.