Ahead Of Race 3's Release, Salman Khan Teases Us With 'Next Level Ka' Trailer

Salman Khan, why you do this? The video has made the wait for Race 3 even more difficult. Ahead of Race 3's release (Friday), the 52-year-old superstar shared a 'next level ka' trailer of the film, which is full of action sequences. "Next level ka action.. Next level ka thrill toh next level ka trailer toh banta hai! Enjoy the #Race3ActionTrailer," tweeted Salman. Race 3 is an action-thriller and promises some high-octane action sequences and stunts. Apart from some hatke action, the new trailer also has a few killer dialogues by Salman aka Sikander. Race 3 is one of the highly-anticipated releases of this year.
The spectacular action sequences and stunts in the film are genuine and the team took the help of VFX. "All the action in the film is not dinky cars, or special effects blowing up, we blew up pretty much that we bought. It is very real and all the cars too. They aren't special effect cars, these are the cars we bought," said Salman, reported news agency PTI. For the finale sequence, team Race 3 blew away over 15 luxury cars.
Ahead of its release, Salman's Race 3 already smashed a big record. As per a mid-day report, Salman Khan Films signed Rs 130 crore deal for Race 3's satellite rights, which is the highest amount paid for a Bollywood film as of now.
Salman Khan's Race 3 is the third film in the series. The previous two Race films were headlined by Saif Ali Khan.
CommentsApart from Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem are also part of Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza.
