Ahead Of Race 3's Release, Salman Khan Teases Us With 'Next Level Ka' Trailer

Salman Khan in Race 3 (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "Next level ka trailer toh banta hai," tweeted Salman Race 3 promises some high-octane action sequences Race 3 releases on Friday

Salman Khan, why you do this? The video has made the wait foreven more difficult. Ahead of's release (Friday), the 52-year-old superstar shared a 'next level' trailer of the film, which is full of action sequences. "Next levelaction.. Next levelthrillnext leveltrailer! Enjoy the #Race3ActionTrailer," tweeted Salman. Race 3 is an action-thriller and promises some high-octane action sequences and stunts. Apart from someaction, the new trailer also has a few killer dialogues by SalmanSikander.is one of the highly-anticipated releases of this year.



Watch the 'next level ka action' trailer of Race 3 here.







The spectacular action sequences and stunts in the film are genuine and the team took the help of VFX. "All the action in the film is not dinky cars, or special effects blowing up, we blew up pretty much that we bought. It is very real and all the cars too. They aren't special effect cars, these are the cars we bought," said Salman, reported news agency PTI. For the finale sequence, teamblew away over 15 luxury cars.Ahead of its release, Salman'salready smashed a big record. As per a mid-day report, Salman Khan Films signed Rs 130 crore deal for's satellite rights, which is the highest amount paid for a Bollywood film as of now. Salman Khan's Race 3 is the third film in the series . The previous twofilms were headlined by Saif Ali Khan. Apart from Salman, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem are also part of, directed by Remo D'Souza.Ready towith Salman Khan?





