Race 3 Preview: Salman Khan Is Ready And Set, It's Almost Go Expect an action-packed experience at the theatres tomorrow with Salman Khan's Race 3

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman Khan in a still from Race 3 (courtesy jacquelinef143) New Delhi: Highlights Salman has replaced Saif to play the protagonist in Race 3 Salman co-stars with Daisy Shah, Jacqueline, Anil Kapoor in the film Race 3 is directed by Remo D'Souza Race 3 arrives in theatres tomorrow, ahead of which, here's lowdown of why the movie is so eagerly awaited by cine-goers. According to director Remo D'Souza, expect an action-packed experience at the theatres tomorrow. Salman, who has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the protagonist in the third instalment of the Race franchise, will have a larger-than-life entry in the movie. "The biggest vision while directing Race 3 was to represent Salman Khan like never before! I am a huge fan of Salman and I know how audiences would want to see him on the big screen. Hence I personally planned on giving Salman a larger than life entry sequence in the movie," Remo had said earlier.



Salman has also Race 3. "I am trying to be positive in my life and trying to work hard and get myself to look the best I can. I met Salman one year ago, and he told me everyone has low and high phases. He said when he had a bad period he climbed on to my brother's back and Sanjay Dutt's back. That's when I told him, 'let me climb on to your back for support.' He remembered that, and since he wishes the best for me, he offered me this role over the phone. I was thrilled and I'm ready to work as hard as required," Bobby Deol said in an interview.



- Daisy's debut film Jai Ho! was with the 52-year-old superstar. Salman also suggested Daisy Shah for the cast of Race 3, about which, the actress told IANS: "Salman Khan is loved by a million people and if he has put his faith on me so, I don't want to disappoint him."



Race regulars Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor will return to the third instalment, which also stars Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Remo D'Souza has taken over as the director in the third part - previous two instalments were helmed by Abbas-Mastan.





