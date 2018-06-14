Race 3: Daisy Shah Doesn't 'Want To Disappoint' Salman Khan

Daisy Shah debuted with Jai Ho in 2014

It was Salman Khan, who gave Daisy Shah her first break in Bollywood with, which released in 2014. Four years past, the actress is all set co-star with Salman Khan yet again in one of the years most anticipated films,. Daisy Shah feels very "fortunate" to have found Salman Khan in the industry and said that she doesn't "want to disappoint him". "Salman Khan is loved by a million people and if he has put his faith on me so, I don't want to disappoint him. Today, there is sense of confidence and belief in me only because Salman sir believes in my abilities," the actress told news agency IANS in an interview.For Daisy Shah, getting her first break in the industry was a major "challenge" and she believes that her journey after that depends on her "hardwork" and "luck". "For me, to get break inwas a challenge and my journey after that depends on my work and luck so, I think blessing of my parents has helped to reach this stage and I am really fortunate that Salman Khan lifted me from one level and helped me to reach another level," Daisy Shah added.Daisy Shah, who is currently promoting her filmwith her co-stars said that she is thankful for the kind of response the trailer and the songs have been receiving. "We are very thankful to the audience that they are giving a good response to our film's trailer and songs, so it feels nice," said the 33-year-old actress.In case you have been wondering what the latest installment of thefranchise has to offer, this is what Daisy has to say: "Only nameis matching with the earlier parts of this franchise, but other than that, everything is different. I am playing character of Sanjana in the film and it is very a dark character in the initial phase of the film but towards the end, it gets transformed into a positive character."Take a look at the poster fromfeaturing Daisy Shah:is directed by Remo D'Souza and this is the first time Salman Khan will star in afilm. The previous two installments, directed by Abbas-Mastan, were headlined by Saif Ali Khan.is all set to release on June 15.(With inputs from IANS)