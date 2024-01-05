Ahead Of Ira's Udaipur Wedding, Aamir Khan, Son Azad Pictured At The Airport

Aamir Khan and Azad at the airport

Ira Khan's wedding festivities are not over. After registration, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare will reportedly host a traditional wedding at Udaipur. Ahead of their Udaipur Wedding, Aamir Khan and his son Azad were pictured at the airport. In the pictures, Aamir Khan can be seen dressed in a pink kurta with white pajamas. Azad can be seen dressed in casual outfit. They can be seen smiling for the cameras. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on Wednesday in the presence of friends and families. Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, Aamir Khan can be seen grooving in a viral video from Ira Khan's Mehendi ceremony. The clip was shared by one of the singers who performed at the function. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and Azad can be seen matching steps in the video. Sharing another clip from Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony, the singer wrote, "Dhamaal program at Aamir's house. His daughter's mehendi (sic)." The other clip has glimpses of the singer posing with Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta, Junaid Khan. Take a look:

Ira's cousin Zayn Marie Khan also shared a few images from the festivities. Sharing the pictures, Zayn wrote in the caption, " SOB - as in Sister of the Bride and 'I'm going to sob about this for the next ten days' @khan.ira I still can't believe it only yesterday you were so small, and now you've married one of my most favourite people on this planet. Aaahhh I'm going to cry just typing this. I love you both so much @nupur_popeye blessings." Take a look:

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad. Ira is the younger daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife Reena Dutta.