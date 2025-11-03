Agastya Nanda's <i>Ikkis</i> To Release On December 25

Ikkis, headlined by Agastya Nanda, is set to release in theatres on December 25, the makers said on Monday.

Produced under Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the film is directed by Sriram Raghavan.

It is written by Raghavan alongside Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti.

The makers announced the news with a post on Instagram, which comprised the film's poster with the release date written over it.

"On 25th December, bravery marches into cinemas. Witness the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra hero. #IkkisTrailerOutNow - Link in bio. #Ikkis in cinemas worldwide this Christmas," read the caption.

Nanda made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. The series, which was released on Netflix, also starred Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Mihir Ahuja, among others.

It was an Indian adaptation of the classic American comic book series, Archie Comics.

In Ikkis, the 24-year-old actor essays the role of Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pak war. For his courage and sacrifice, he was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, making him the youngest recipient of India's highest military honour at the time.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, as well as actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikander Kher, round out the cast of Ikkis.

