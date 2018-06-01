After Veere Di Wedding Release, Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Go On Lunch Date

Finally, Sonam Kapoor's Veere Di Wedding hit the screens today and so, how did the actress celebrate the film's release? Well, she went for a lunch date with husband Anand Ahuja. The couple were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai's Bandra and their smiles said it all. Sonam opted for a black and white stripped maxi dress for the lunch date while Anand was casually dressed. They left the place hand-in-hand and appeared before the cameras before making their way to the car. All this while, Sonam was busy with Veere Di Wedding promotions. It's lovely to catch a glimpse of the couple, always.
Highlights
- Sonam wore a black and white stripped maxi dress to the lunch date
- Sonam was busy with Veere Di Wedding promotions
- They married last month
Take a look at Sonam and Anand's pictures here.
Not only Sonam, Anand too promoted her film and people following him on Instagram would know it well. He posted several posters of Veere Di Wedding and team's pictures on his Instagram story and the Internet was like 'aww.' Anand accompanied Sonam and her family to the screening of Veere Di Wedding too.
He was also photographed at Sonam's brother Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero screening. (Bhavesh Joshi Superhero also released today).
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in Mumbai on May 8 and the ceremony was followed by a starry wedding reception.
CommentsSoon after the wedding festivities, Sonam travelled to Cannes to attend the film festival. Once she landed in India, she started with the promotion of Veere Di Wedding.
Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's sister.