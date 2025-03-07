After Varun Chakaravarthy Name Mix-Up, Varun Dhawan's AI Video Sparks Laughter

You must be living under a rock if you have not heard about the latest online mix-up featuring actor Varun Dhawan and cricketer Varun Chakaravarthy.

After India's epic win against Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, the internet went wild, congratulating Varun Dhawan for dismissing Travis Head's wicket.

But how did the confusion take place in the first place? Well, it was cricketer Varun Chakaravarthy who took the wicket—both just happen to share the same first name.

Now, adding his twist to the madness, Varun Dhawan has dropped an AI-generated video on Instagram.

The clip is from the India vs Australia match on March 4, where Varun Chakaravarthy sent Travis Head packing. But here is the kicker—Varun Dhawan's face is hilariously morphed onto the cricketer's body.

“Since the internet is having fun, I decided to join in,” he cheekily wrote in the caption.

Wishing Team India the best for the Champions Trophy 2025 finals, Varun Dhawan added, “All the best to the boys in blue and the other VARUN to shine bright on Sunday. Let's go!”

Team India will face New Zealand in the finals on March 9, 2025 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Maniesh Paul was amongst the first ones to comment under this post.

The actor, who is working with Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, wrote, “ Hahahahahahahahahaha chup chaap final match khatam karke shoot pe aa. [After finishing the final match, return to the shoot.]”

Singer Zaeden dropped laughing faces with teary eyes emojis.

For those who missed the fun, Varun Chakaravarthy was quick to join in on the joke when cricket fans congratulated Varun Dhawan.

Earlier, Varun shared a picture flaunting his well-toned abs.

The caption read, “Training season. Training with injuries.”

Jumping in on the fun, Varun Chakaravarthy commented, “Well bowled, bhaiya.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Kalees' Baby John. Up next, the actor will appear in projects like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, and Border 2.