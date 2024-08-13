After Shah Rukh Khan's "Google Me" Remark At Locarno Film Festival, A Reply From Google India

At the 77th edition of Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera (also known as the Career Leopard) on Saturday. At the film festival, SRK joked, "For those who don't know me, leave, google me and then come back." He later introduced himself at the event (not that he needs an introduction) and said, "I am Shah Rukh Khan, I work in Indian film, mostly Hindi." After SRK's "Google me and then come back" joke, tech giant Google India tagged the actor in an X (earlier known as Twitter) post and dropped crown emoji, because King Khan.

The Locarno Film Festival, founded in 1946, is one of the world's longest-running annual film festivals and focuses on auteur cinema. The 77th edition of the festival features 225 films, including 104 world premieres and 15 debut movies.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a film titled King next, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. At the Locarno Film Festival, SRK confirmed his association with the project and said, "I finished Jawan and Dunki last year. Now, there's a certain kind of film I want to do. Maybe its more age centric and its something I have been trying for over 7 years. One day, I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh in my office. He said, sir, I have a subject."

The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year. He also had two other releases last year - Pathaan and Jawan.