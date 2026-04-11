After Samay Raina's Episode, Amitabh Bachchan's "Anxiety" Post: 'Leave Everything And Sit Back'

Amitabh Bachchan recently shared another cryptic note on his blog. He has now opened up about dealing with an overactive mind and shared that while each day brings a dollop of fresh deas, the pressure to keep up leads to anxiety.

The post comes after comedian Samay Raina's latest stand-up special, Still Alive, in which he spoke about his controversial show India's Got Latent and mentioned the veteran actor a few times.

What Did Amitabh Bachchan Write?

Taking to his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Each day brings on fresh thoughts and ideas .. and the desire to pursue each one with the diligence it requires .. All of it cannot be assembled in one 'go' .. so you work on the principle of 'one at a time' .. Fine .. but the mind keeps reminding of what has yet to be done and the anxiety of it .."

"So you leave everything and sit back .. hoping that the mind shall stop its 'adventure' .. but no it does not .. and the storm of the internet blows strong and drives your attention to so many aspects that it becomes very difficult to assess what and which is the 'real deal' .. The paucity of content , that could be of necessity , is at times overlooked or wishes to attend to all," he added.

He further wrote, "Now though there are provisions to find and correct thoughts and search for answers, has dramatically improved .. the speed of knowing is now at the press of a button .. not the 'think button' of the cerebrum .. that has been overshadowed by this medium called the 'net' .. and the revelations coerce one to follow the latest and drive past the earlier usual."

"For those that have lived past the early times and live now to be overwhelmed by strikingly different methodology , it is a fascinating tale of time... 'Times' were ever an important element to rely upon .. and they do bring in honourable nostalgia... understood by them that have lived through the past .. for the 'present' it perhaps does not come into consideration..They are involved in the 'now' , just as we were when we were their age , facing new inventions and directives ..Fascinating," he concluded.

What Did Samay Raina Say About Big B?

During the 1-hour 21-minute special, Samay also spoke about his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, where he participated as a guest contestant along with Tanmay Bhat.

He revealed that he consciously avoided making a controversial joke in front of Amitabh Bachchan.

"Jaise main gaya tha KBC. Mere dimag mein nahi aaya tha ki sir aapne itna polio ka ad kiya fir bhi aapne bete ko paon mein kyun nahi khada kar paye aap sir."

He added, "Ye nahi kiya na maine wahan pe. Wahan maine bola ki meri dadi aapki bohot badi fan hai. Dadi meri marr gayi 7 saal pehle."

Reflecting on the nature of online content, he said, "It was all a game. You are not honest on the Indian Internet. You can not be yourself. You play the game, you play the room."

Reached Out To KBC Team During Latent Row

Samay further revealed that he had reached out to a senior member associated with Kaun Banega Crorepati during the controversy, seeking guidance.

"Usne bola joke bhejo. I was like, 'Ye joke inko bhej diya toh Amitabh Bachchan ka hi call aa jaayega.'"

He also spoke about how Amitabh might have reacted upon seeing his name in the news, saying he initially may not have realised the context of the controversy.

Samay Raina Opens Up About Controversy

In his YouTube special, Samay Raina addressed the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent, which erupted after podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia made a remark on the show in 2025.

The episode led to widespread backlash, FIRs, and eventually the show being shut down.

In the special, Samay reflected on the incident, the criticism he faced, and its impact on his career and mental health. He described the episode as a defining moment in his journey.

"This whole incident was the most insane and probably the most important one. I am so glad it happened," he said.

Comedian Announces Show's Return

Despite the backlash, Samay confirmed that India's Got Latent will return. He said the show could not have ended on a bigger note.

"Let me rephrase - isse high point pe mere show ka season 1 end ho sakta tha."

He added, "Show toh main launga bhai kyunki maza aata tha woh show karne mein. Ab main jab tak hoon iss duniya mein bas maze karne hain. (I will definitely bring the show back, brother, because I enjoyed doing that show. As long as I'm alive in this world, I just want to have fun.) I will do a wild, wild show."

Samay also mentioned that he plans to make changes to the format, including removing audience phones during recordings.

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