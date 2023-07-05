After Reports Of Nose Surgery, Shah Rukh Khan Spotted At Mumbai Airport With No Signs Of One

Shah Rukh Khan pictured at the Mumbai airport.

After reports of his nose surgery started doing the rounds, Shah Rukh Khan was pictured at the Mumbai airport with no signs of one. The actor returned from the US, where he was shooting for a project. Earlier on Tuesday, there were reports that the actor had surgery in the US after an accident during a shoot, However, the reports were denied by sources close to the actor. ETimes had quoted a source as saying earlier on Tuesday, "SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose."

On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team. He also modelled for his son Aryan Khan's luxury apparel brand earlier this year.