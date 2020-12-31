After Recovering From COVID-19, Kriti Sanon Is Busy Getting Her 'Strength Back'

Kriti Sanon in a still from the video. (courtesy kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, who recently recovered from COVID-19, is busy working on her core strength. The actress, on Thursday, posted a video from one of her Pilates session with celebrity fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala. In the video, the 30-year-old actress can be seen performing a Pilates routine with utmost ease. Kriti Sanon, who has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast, wrote in her caption: "Hang in there.. 2020 is finally about to end. This year has been hard in every way, but it has only made me realise that I am much stronger than I thought I was! Getting my strength back post Covid! Had to end the year with my favourite form of workout. Pilates with my favourite person Yasmin Karachiwala." She accompanied her post with the hashtag #Pilates Love .

On December 19, the actress revealed that she tested negative for COVID-19. "Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested negative for COVID-19! A big thank you to BMC officials, respected Assistant Commissioner Mr Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help and assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the never ending love," wrote Kriti Sanon.

Happy to inform everyone that i have finally tested Negative for COVID-19!

A big thank you to @mybmc officials, respected Assistant commissioner @mybmcwardKW Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help & assistance.

And thank you all for the warm wishes and the love — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) December 19, 2020

Earlier this month, Kriti shared the news that she had contracted the virus and wrote in her statement: "I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So, I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon. Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet."

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the Ashutosh Gowariker-directed 2020 period drama Panipat, in which she played the role of Parvati Bai, the second wife of Sadashiv Rao. Kriti had a busy year in 2019 with films like Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4 and Luka Chuppi hitting the screens. Her next release is Laxman Utekar's Mimi and Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff.