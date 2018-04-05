After Parmanu, John Abraham's Next Film Is Satyameva Jayate. Details Here

Satyameva Jayate also stars Manoj Bajpayee

Updated: April 05, 2018 13:19 IST
John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee in Satyameva Jayate (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Neha Sharma's sister Aisha features opposite John
  2. The makers wanted to name their film Satyameva Jayate, after Aamir's show
  3. Satyameva Jayate releases in August
John Abraham's next film after Parmanu is Satyameva Jayate. The film's title was announced by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on social media. Satyameva Jayate also stars Manoj Bajpayee. Tum Bin 2 actress Neha Sharma's sister Aisha features opposite John in the film. mid-day earlier reported that the makers of John Abraham's film wanted to name their movie Satyameva Jayate, which is also the title of Aamir Khan-hosted talk show Satyameva Jayate. "The makers were keen on Satyameva Jayate and they have managed to obtain it from Aamir Khan who has a talk show by the same name," the mid-day report stated. Satyameva Jayate is a suspense thriller. The film went on floors last month.

Read what Taran Adarsh posted.
 

Of her debut film Satyameva Jayate, Aisha Sharma had told Mumbai Mirror, "As an outsider in this industry, your choices are important as you don't get a second chance. So, I'd been waiting for the right project and it'll be overwhelming to share screen space with John and Manoj sir."

Satyameva Jayate is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani. It is expected to hit the screens this Independence Day (August 15).
 

Meanwhile, John Abraham's much-delayed film Parmanu has featured in headlines due to a fight with 'former' co-producers KriArj Entertainment. John released the new poster of his film with revised release date, along with a statement saying that no criminal case has been filed against his company JA Productions by KriArj. However, Prernaa Arora, who co-owns producers KriArj Entertainment, told mid-day, "We are planning to approach the Producers Guild (The Film and Television Producers Guild of India) and make an official complaint with them as well. John will become the laughing stock of the industry when the truth comes out. His case will serve as an example (for others)." KriArj Entertainment's name isn't mentioned in Parmanu's new poster. The film releases on May 4.
 

