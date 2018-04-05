After Parmanu, John Abraham's Next Film Is Satyameva Jayate. Details Here

Highlights
- Neha Sharma's sister Aisha features opposite John
- The makers wanted to name their film Satyameva Jayate, after Aamir's show
- Satyameva Jayate releases in August
Read what Taran Adarsh posted.
John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee... Their new film is titled #SatyamevaJayate... Release date finalised: 15 Aug 2018... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... Check out a pic from the movie: pic.twitter.com/dI1NXVMMo5— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 5, 2018
Of her debut film Satyameva Jayate, Aisha Sharma had told Mumbai Mirror, "As an outsider in this industry, your choices are important as you don't get a second chance. So, I'd been waiting for the right project and it'll be overwhelming to share screen space with John and Manoj sir."
#SatyamevaJayate, starring @TheJohnAbraham and @BajpayeeManoj and directed by @zmilap is coming your way this Independence day, 15th August 2018. Get ready for some intense action and power-packed dialoguebaazi! #SMJpic.twitter.com/JusYrxhM6j— Emmay Entertainment (@EmmayEntertain) April 5, 2018
Meanwhile, John Abraham's much-delayed film Parmanu has featured in headlines due to a fight with 'former' co-producers KriArj Entertainment. John released the new poster of his film with revised release date, along with a statement saying that no criminal case has been filed against his company JA Productions by KriArj. However, Prernaa Arora, who co-owns producers KriArj Entertainment, told mid-day, "We are planning to approach the Producers Guild (The Film and Television Producers Guild of India) and make an official complaint with them as well. John will become the laughing stock of the industry when the truth comes out. His case will serve as an example (for others)." KriArj Entertainment's name isn't mentioned in Parmanu's new poster. The film releases on May 4.