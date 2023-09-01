Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Busy Travelling, Answered The California Call Like This

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is making California look so good. The actress, whose film Kushi releases today, has shared some beautiful pictures and a video from her day out in California's Big Sur. In the album, shared on Instagram, the actress, dressed in shorts and a denim jacket, is enjoying her time in a forest. Next, we get a glimpse of Samantha relaxing in an infinity pool. For the caption, she has borrowed words from Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. It read, "I am my own muse. I am the subject I know best. The subject I want to know better.” For those who don't know, Samantha is on a hiatus due to her ongoing health treatment for Myositis. She was diagnosed with this autoimmune condition in 2022. Kushi is directed by S. J. Suryah. The film also stars Vijay Deverakonda.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's California photo dump here:

Before this, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared some breathtaking pictures on Instagram and declared, “Nothing else matters.” She looks stunning in white pants and a sage green bodysuit. As per the geotag, the pictures were taken at Big Sur, on California's central coast. Hey, don't miss her million-dollar smile.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also kept fans posted with her New York diaries. From strolling in Central Park, visiting the Natural History Museum and the iconic Statue Of Liberty to relishing scrumptious dishes, Samantha had a blast. In a long caption, Samantha said, "All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat's wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom's genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree.”

In New York, Samantha Ruth Prabhu attended the 41st India Day Parade.

After Kushi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in the Indian version of Citadel. The spy-thriller series also stars Varun Dhawan. It has been created by Raj and DK.