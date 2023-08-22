Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'Scared Little Girl' No More, Returns To The City She Shot Her First Film In - New York

Samantha pictured in New York. (Courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

It has been nearly 14 years since Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut on the big screen as the unforgettable Jessie Thekkekuttu in Ye Maaya Chesave. The actress has looked back at her journey in an Instagram post, given that she is in New York where several parts of the film was shot. Sharing a bunch of images of herself, Samantha wrote, “They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here…. A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it… but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later…” Samantha was in New York as part of the 41st India Day Parade.

In the Gautham Vasudev Menon film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was cast opposite Naga Chaitanya, who she went on to marry in 2017. The couple separated in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu flew out to New York to celebrate Independence Day in the presence of the Indian diaspora. In the pictures and videos going viral on social media, the actress can be seen walking with her fans on the New York streets.

In another carousel, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared stunning glimpses of New York City. “Something in the New York air,” she captioned the post.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's trip to New York comes after her hectic promotional schedule for her upcoming movie Kushi. The film is scheduled to release on September 1. Kushi also stars Vijay Deverakonda. Last week, Samantha and Vijay attended Kushi's musical concert in Hyderabad and it was a dreamy affair.

Apart from Kushi, Samantha is all set to collaborate with director Philip John, known for his work in Downton Abbey, for a project titled Arrangements Of Love. Additionally, she will be part of the Indian segment of the Russo Brothers' Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, with whom she previously worked on Family Man 2.