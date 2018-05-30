After Mohabbatein, Jimmy Sheirgill Had A 'Well-Designed Career But Changed It' Jimmy Sheirgill opens up about the insecurities that he had during the beginning of his career

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill, who has been a part of the film industry for around two decades said that he feels glad that he took a risk and chose a rather "tricky path." He told news agency PTI: "I feel glad when people today think of me for different and challenging roles. I have been here for close to two decades and I am still getting to do exciting roles. I am not sitting idle." The 47-year-old actor said: "Just after Mohabbatein, there was a roadmap, a well-designed career for me but I changed the track completely. I was insecure initially but I have always followed my instincts and I am glad people liked my work." Jimmy, who has made some unconventional choices in terms of roles that he has played, said: "I don't like to do something regular. I have picked up films like Haasil, Yahaan and they all are considered memorable." The Bullett Raja actor said that he is excited about his upcoming film Phamous, which also features Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Mahie Gill. "I have the third part of Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 coming in July and then in August I have Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi", a sequel to Happy Bhag Jayegi, where he will be seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Diana Penty, Abhay Deol and Ali Fazal. Both the films are very different from each other and I am hopeful people will like my work in both these films," PTI quoted him as saying. Jimmy Sheirgill made his Bollywood debut with the critically acclaimed 1996 film Maachis. He has also featured in films such as Tanu Weds Manu, A Wednesday! and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster among others. (With inputs from PTI)