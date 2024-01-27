After Mithun Chakraborty Being Honoured With The Padma Bhushan, Son Mimoh Says: 'Dad Is Truly Deserving'

Mimoh shared this image. (courtesy: Mimoh)

Mithun Chakraborty has been announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour on the eve of Republic Day. After the announcement, Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh shared his reactions with ETimes. He told Etimes, "I have no words to describe this feeling of euphoria and joy. It is such an honor to feel this moment of pride and honour. Dad is truly deserving of this award and I am so grateful to our government and institution for honouring dad for this Prestigious award. I am so grateful and full of joy right now. Touchwood."

Earlier Mimoh defended his father's choice of B-grade movies. In an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Mimoh shared the reason behind his father choosing to do such films. He said that his father only chose to do the films to provide for his family and support his hotel business in Ooty. "He did it for us, he did it for the hotel. Every unit from Bollywood movies, and also from the South, they'd stay at our hotel, so there was always an influx. He was doing it for the money, but it wasn't like his producers were going into losses. If they were spending ₹ 70 lakh on a film, they were getting ₹ 1 crore in return. He never had any qualms. Even today, he's doing Dance Bangla Dance, Dance India Dance... Everything he does, he does it for us. I'm very proud to say this, but his first and last thought is always his family," Mimoh Chakraborty said in the video.

Mithun was born in Calcutta into a Bengali Hindu family to Basanta Kumar Chakraborty and Shanti Rani Chakraborty. He made his acting debut in Mrigayaa (1976). He won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance. Later, he won two more National Film Awards for his roles in Tahader Katha (1992) and Swami Vivekananda (1998). He was recently seen in The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri. His son and actor Namashi Chakraborty made his Bollywood debut as an actor in the film Bad Boy.