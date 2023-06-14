Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mimoh Defends Dad's B-Grade Movies: 'He Did It For Us'

Mimoh Chakraborty shared this image. (courtesy: mimohchakraborty)

Mimoh Chakraborty, who is the son of veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, has shared his thoughts on some of his father's less-popular filmography choices. Despite being one of the most popular names in Bollywood in the late 70s, 80s, and 90s and winning three National Awards, Mithun Chakraborty acted in a bunch of films in the 2000s that can best be described as B-grade movies. Now, in an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, the actor's son Mimoh has shared the reason behind his father choosing to do such films. He said that his father only chose to do the films to provide for his family and support his hotel business in Ooty.

“He did it for us, he did it for the hotel. Every unit from Bollywood movies, and also from the South, they'd stay at our hotel, so there was always an influx. He was doing it for the money, but it wasn't like his producers were going into losses. If they were spending Rs 70 lakh on a film, they were getting Rs 1 crore in return. He never had any qualms. Even today, he's doing Dance Bangla Dance, Dance India Dance… Everything he does, he does it for us. I'm very proud to say this, but his first and last thought is always his family,” Mimoh Chakraborty says in the video.

Mimoh also explained that his mother, actress Yogeeta Bali, has observed his father's downfalls more than they have. During their childhood, Mithun Chakraborty was a megastar, and their mother would inform them that whenever he had a flop, he would sink into depression. At that time, he would work four shifts a day, dedicating two hours to each set. Interestingly, he introduced the concept of vanity vans in the industry. Fortunately, they, as children, never experienced those dark phases first-hand, he revealed. He also added that his father went through times when he wouldn't know where he was going to get his next meal from or would have to clean a bathroom at a gym in exchange for using it.

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen in the Bengali film Projapoti.