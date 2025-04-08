How Salman Khan Helped Mithun Chakraborty's Son Mimoh After His Debut Film Flopped

Mithun Chakraborty's son Mimoh, who was recently seen in the Netflix original Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, opened up about the time when his debut film flopped at the box office.

Mimoh's first film Jimmy's teaser was played in theatres along with Salman Khan and Govinda's Partner (2007). Mimoh also talked about how Salman Khan has always stood by him through thick and thin.

He said, "Salman bhai has helped me a lot. He has always been there. He has been an elder brother. He loves dad. Salman bhai suggested my father that we should show Jimmy's teaser with his film Partner in theatres. Partner was releasing at that time. The title of the film Jimmy was given by Sohail Khan."

Mimoh recalled how the superstar lifted his spirits years later while filming Sultan. "He called my mom and said, 'Send him to the set.' I went and spent the day with him. He pointed at me and told his assistant director, 'You think you're struggling? At least you have a chance. Look at him-he's not even getting the opportunity to struggle.' That line hit me hard. He told me to hang in there, and said he would stand by me when the time was right."

Mimoh also looked back at the time when he felt like a star at 24. But his joy was short-lived. After his film flopped, he didn't have the courage to leave house for a year.

"I went to the theatre to see Partner with my whole family. Partner was housefull, Govinda was also making his comeback with it, and when the teaser appeared, people went silent but after 5 seconds they started clapping. I was 24 at that time, I had thought I have arrived. People saw my dance and they started whistling and dancing.

"I was on cloud nine. I thought I have become a star. It felt good. But on Friday afternoon, after the film released, the phone stopped ringing, cheques bounced - all within a flash. At that time, my whole world crashed. I felt my life was over. I didn't leave the house for a year," he recalled.

Jimmy, directed by Raj N Sippy, also featured Vivana Singh and Rahul Dev. The film earned only Rs 1.86 crore at the box office.