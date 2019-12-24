After Missing National Awards, Amitabh Bachchan Tweets: 'I Improve Gradually'

Amitabh Bachchan has been advised rest (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan, who skipped the 66th National Awards on Monday because he's "not allowed to travel", shared a health update of sorts on Twitter. The 77-year-old actor, who has been "down with fever", is recuperating "gradually", he tweeted on Tuesday morning along with a thank-you note to his well-wishers. "Thank you for your 'get wells'... I improve gradually... aabhaar!" read a tweet on Mr Bachchan's wall. Meanwhile on his official blog, in a post dated December 23/24, Mr Bachchan wrote: "The neck, the hamstring, the lower back, the wrists decomposed... seated long distressed... the fever condition... the advice of the medical for rest and recoup and no travel... the missing National Award... a certain discovery of the cinematic unseen... and the physio unabated... Days and time do pass in comparison to the 'left for work' information in some regularity... different... but so it is."

T 3587/8/9 - Thank you for your 'get wells' .. I improve gradually .. aabhaar ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 24, 2019

On the evening before the National Awards, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted to say that he won't be able to attend the prestigious award ceremony in New Delhi this year as he's been barred from travelling by what appears to be medical advisers: "Down with fever! Not allowed to travel... will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi... so unfortunate... my regrets." Amitabh Bachchan is the recipient of this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award - India's highest film honour - which is traditionally presented at the Nation Awards every year.

Down with fever .. ! Not allowed to travel .. will not be able to attend National Award tomorrow in Delhi .. so unfortunate .. my regrets .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 22, 2019

In November, Amitabh Bachchan cancelled a visit to the Kolkata International Film Festival at the last moment because of health issues. The festival was inaugurated by Shah Rukh Khan. Earlier in November, the 77-year-old actor was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for a few days of routine check-up. However, it was also reported that Big B was admitted due to liver ailment. Days after that, the 77-year-old actor wrote about "strong warnings of work cut off" in his blog post.

Earlier in December, Mr Bachchan was touring Europe as part of his shooting schedule for Chehre. His busy roster of films also includes Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. Amitabh Bachchan also hosted the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati this year, which wrapped in November.