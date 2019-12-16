Abhishek's Monday Motivation Needs No Explaining - It's Dad Amitabh Bachchan. See Pic

Abhishek Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy juniorbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan is currently touring Europe for the shooting schedule of Chehre and it appears that his son Abhishek Bachchan is very much missing him back home in Mumbai. Abhishek, who never forgets to share his Monday Motivation mantra at the beginning of the week, simply tweeted a photo of Amitabh Bachchan with the hashtag "#MondayMotivation", tagging the 77-year-old megastar. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan, who wrote about shooting in sub-zero temperatures recently, can be seen geared up in winter wear to battle the cold. The kala chashma adds to Big B's rough and tough look, right?

See Abhishek Bachchan's post here:

Earlier in November, Abhishek Bachchan paid a tribute of sorts to Big B to celebrate his 50 years as an actor:

On February 15, the day when Amitabh Bachchan had signed his first film Saat Hindustani 50 years ago, Abhishek wrote: "The coolest thing he taught me today... As I went, in the morning to wish him for completing 50 years of being an actor and to tell him that I was leaving for work- I asked him where he was all ready to go to? He said... To work!"

Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped the Slovakian schedule of Chehre and headed to the next spot Poland, from where he posted this emotional tweet in memory of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B co-stars with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre, which is being directed by Rumi Jaffery.

T 3581 - At one of the oldest Churches in Europe , in Poland a prayer for Babuji .. so touched and such an emotional moment .. his soul must be at peace and love ..

Thank you Bishop and the people of Poland .. such an honour pic.twitter.com/dkcjUpEEN0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 15, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan's packed roster of films includes Chehre, Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra and Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. Amitabh Bachchan also hosted the 11th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati this year, which wrapped in November.