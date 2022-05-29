After London, Sara Ali Khan Is Busy Holidaying In Turkey With Friends, Shares Stunning Pics

A picture from Sara Ali Khan's Turkey diaries. (courtesy: saraalikhan95)

New Delhi: We all know that Sara Ali Khan is a travel enthusiast, and whenever she gets free time, she jets off for a quick vacation. Now, after Kashmir and London, the actress is busy holidaying in Istanbul, Turkey, with her friends. The actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle featuring photographer Rohan Shrestha, stylist Tanya Ghavri and talent manager Parth Mangla. The images showed Sara visiting Bosphorus Strait, Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, Suleymaniye Camii and Blue Mosque. Sharing the post, Sara captioned it as, "Bosses by the Bosphorus".

Here have a look:

Sara Ali Khan was recently snapped at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. For the party, the actress opted for a black sequin dress featuring a matching coloured belt. The actress shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and dropped several emoticons. Check out the post below:

Sara Ali Khan with brother Ibrahim

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sara Ali Khan was holidaying in London and shared several pictures on her Instagram posts. Giving a glimpse into her neon wardrobe, she captioned the images as "Enough of the monochromatic It's time for some Sara, Neon and Dramatic #alwaysextra".

Earlier this month, the actress was busy vacaying in Kashmir and even shared a post admiring nature. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Kashmir Ki Kali Is back to your Gali Now trekking par Main Chali". She also shared a post on her Instagram stories with a group of Indian Army personnel.

On the work front, Sara AliKhan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Next, she will be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's untitled and Gaslight Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.