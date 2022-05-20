ICYMI: Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan In A Throwback From Childhood

Saba Ali Khan shared this throwback. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Saba Pataudi is giving us a major treat this week. And, we have enough reason to be grateful for it. The aunt of the new generation of Pataudi siblings has left a trail of photos of the munchkins. And, it's not only about Taimur and Jeh. In fact, she has also shared a photo from the childhood of Sara Ali Khan. The photo also features Sara's younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. In the super adorable image, Sara is seen with a surprised expression while she is looking straight into the camera. She is holding little Ibrahim beside her. The caption is even better. It read, “Siblings… again. Posers eh... photograph by aunt, obsessed with her munchkins. Mahsha'Allah.” The hashtags include the terms, “aunty love," “niece,” “nephew,” “love,” “iggy potter,” “Sara” and “munchkins."

Saba Pataudi followed up this upload with another sibling post. And, this time, we see the sweetest cousins in the family. The post features Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya and Kareena Kapoor's youngest son Jeh in one frame. In the photo, Inaaya is looking away from the camera while holding Jeh. The caption read, “Siblings… still. Cousin..sisters can be protective too.” Saba also added hashtags “jehjaan,” “innijaan,” “aunty love,” “munchkin,” “always and forever” and “Friday flashback.”

Earlier, Saba Pataudi left us in awe with an adorable photo of Taimur and Jeh. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sons have never failed to melt our hearts with their cuteness. And, this one is too adorable to ignore. Saba captioned it, “Siblings… too. Big brother protects, Tim Tim. Small brother grabs, Jehjaan. Younger ones are always playing around. That's why we have a protective older “bhaijaan”.”

What's more? Saba Pataudi has taken us down memory lane with a throwback photo from her brother Saif Ali Khan's childhood. In the black and white frame, we see Saba and Saif in a playful mood. The caption went like this, “Siblings. Bhai and me. I think I got away with torturing him. Lol. Childhood memories captured on camera.”

We are absolutely falling in love with Saba Pataudi's sibling posts.